Anantnag, July 11: Seven Amarnath pilgrims were killed and 32 injured in a terrorist attack on their bus in Anantnag on Monday night. In order to help the devotees and their kin, the Jammu and Kashmir government has set up a helpline number 18001807054 for enquiries.

People affected in this incident can call up the helpline number for any kind of assistance.

Here are some other helpline numbers for those affected by the attack-1932222337, 09419055006, 09419047052.

Oneindia News