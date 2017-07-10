Amarnath Yatra attack: Bus bore Gujarat number plate

The bus that came under attack at Anantnag had a Gujarat registration. The police however say that the bus had come under cross fire and the terrorists had originally launched an attack on the police party.

A picture of the bus' registration number has been circulated. The number of the bus is GJ09 Z9976. While one section say that the attack was specifically on the bus, the security officials tell OneIndia that the attack was not meant to be direct.

A series of investigations have been launched following the attack that took place at 8.30 pm in which 7 yatris lost their lives.

While two pilgrims were killed on the other spot, the others succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital, he also said. The bus was not part of any convoy and was not registered with the shrine board.

The 90 Bn and 40 Bn CRPF have been rushed to the spot. While rescue operations are the first priority a separate team has launched a man hunt for the terrorists.

