Amarnath yatra attack: Army chief Bipin Rawat arrives in Srinagar to review security

Srinagar, July 11: In the wake of terror attack on a bus carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, Army chief General Bipin Rawat arrived in Srinagar on Tuesday to review security.

Informed sources said General Rawat will visit the Badami Bagh cantonment and hold discussions with Army commanders. He is also likely to hold discussions with police and Central Reserve Police Force officers.

Seven persons were killed and 19 others injured on Monday evening when militants opened fire at the bus carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

IANS