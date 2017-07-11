Amarnath yatra attack: Army chief Bipin Rawat arrives in Srinagar to review security

Posted By: IANS
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Srinagar, July 11: In the wake of terror attack on a bus carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, Army chief General Bipin Rawat arrived in Srinagar on Tuesday to review security.

Army chief arrives in Srinagar

Informed sources said General Rawat will visit the Badami Bagh cantonment and hold discussions with Army commanders. He is also likely to hold discussions with police and Central Reserve Police Force officers.

Seven persons were killed and 19 others injured on Monday evening when militants opened fire at the bus carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

IANS

Read more about:

amarnath yatra, attack, army chief, bipin rawat, srinagar, review, security

Story first published: Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 16:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 11, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...