Amarnath yatra attack: Abu Ismail spotted, cornered, trapped, killed in 3 mins

Spotted, cornered, trapped and killed in 3 minutes. This is how one could summarise the operation that led to the killing of Abu Ismail, the mastermind of the Amarnath yatra attack. Ismail and his associate Chhota alias Abu Qasim from the Lashkar-e-Tayiba were killed on Thursday in a brief and meticulous encounter.

The police had in fact got leads on their location last week itself. They kept a close tab on the terrorists and ensured that they did not escape. The encounter which ought to have taken place last week was put off owing to VVIP movement. However the security agencies made sure that terrorists were not able to move.

When the security forces launched the operation on Thursday, the two terrorists tried to flee. However they were gunned down exactly in three minutes, following which the operation was declared closed.

The reason why this operation was so precise was because of 'very concrete actionable intelligence.' What added to the operation being so successful was help from the locals as well. Terrorists broke an unwritten rule of not attacking the Amarnath yatra. However a desperate Lashkar broke the rule which angered the locals no end.

OneIndia News

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Arnia, RS Pura near Jammu, one jawan killed | Oneindia News