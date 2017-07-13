Amarnath yatra attack: Abu Ismail emptied a magazine on the victims

Investigations being into the Amarnath yatra attack have shown that the operation was coordinated by the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. Investigations also confirmed that Abu Ismail was part of the attack and he was one of the two Pakistanis on the scene.

Ismail was the one who opened fire at the ill-fated bus. It is said that he had emptied two magazines on the pilgrims while the others too continued to fire at the bus. The security forces have launched a manhunt for the four persons-two from Pakistan who carried out the attack.

They have been identified and it is only a matter of time before they are either caught or killed an officer said. We are working with the Intelligence Bureau for further inputs on the matter in a bid to track down the four terrorists, the officer also said.

Meanwhile investigations have found that the bus had not stopped once, but twice. This made the yatris vulnerable.The first time it stopped as the yatris wanted to shop and the second time was to fix a flat tyre. This made it is a vulnerable target and terrorists of both

Lashkar-e-Tayiba and the Hizbul Mujahideen carried out the attack.

The first stop was near Pampore where the yatris got down to shop. By the time the bus got moving, it was already 7 pm. However after traveling 3 kilometres, the bus had to stop again owing to a tyre puncture. This is when the terrorists unleashed the attack at the Batingu village in Anantnag.

OneIndia News