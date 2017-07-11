Amarnath terror attack: This wasn't a lapse in security, says Ram Madhav

New Delhi, July 11: BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday said the attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims was not the result of lapse in security.

Terrorists on Monday killed seven Amarnath pilgrims, including six women, and injured 19 others as they struck at a bus in Kashmir's Anantnag district.

There has been no lapse, adequate security has been given, Yatra has been peaceful for last 15 days. Security forces have to succeed 100 times out of 100, but terrorists can execute an attack even if they succeed once, R Madhav said.

The security forces' operation against terrorists would continue and all efforts made to ensure that the Amarnath yatra passes off peacefully, he added.

Though the incident attracted wide condemnation from people across the country, the opposition Congress has attacked Modi government calling it a security lapse.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the government over the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims, terming it a "grave and unacceptable security lapse" and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept responsibility.

Targeting the government, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep S Surjewala said the attack was a matter of serious security lapse on the part of the government and security forces.

OneIndia News