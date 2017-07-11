Amarnath terror attack: Shiv Sena tells Centre to take strong action against terror

Mumbai, July 11: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday tears into Centre, for the recent terror attack on the Amarnath Pilgrims and demanded strong action against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Stongest action and measures are needed to send across the message that the government has the guts and a 56-inch chest," Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said here.

"We don't want discussions or debates on this issue. The time is for strong action and retaliation," the Sena's member of Parliament said. He said merely condemning the incident is not going to help now. "We must take revenge for this terror attack."

Seven pilgrims, including two from Maharashtra and five from Gujarat, lost their lives on Monday evening when terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba fired at their bus in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Nineteen pilgrims were injured in the attack.

IANS