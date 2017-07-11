Amarnath terror attack: Gujarat govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation

Surat, July 11: The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced Rs. 10 lakh compensation to the family of each of the dead in the Amarnath terror attack. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani received the bodies along with 19 injured pilgrims and 32 others who were flown from Srinagar.

Rupani also announced Rs. 2 lakh each for those injured in the Monday terror attack.

"The family members of the killed pilgrims will be provided Rs. 10 lakh compensation by the Gujarat government while the injured will be given Rs. 2 lakh," Chief Minister Rupani said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced Rs 10lakh to kin of Amarnat Yatra Pilgrims from Maharashtra who lost lives in the attack.

On Monday night, six women and a man were killed and 19 others injured when terrorists attacked an unescorted bus from Gujarat at Khanabal in Anantnag district on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Two of the women were from Maharashtra while the others belonged to Gujarat. The bodies of the two Maharashtra women will be later sent to their home town. Of the 19 injured, eight pilgrims were from Maharashtra.

The 40-day Amarnath pilgrimage began on June 29 and will end on August 7.

IANS