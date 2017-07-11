Amarnath terror attack: Follow safety protocol, says Centre to pilgrims

New Delhi, July 11: In the wake of a terror attack on a bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims, the Centre on Tuesday appealed to all pilgrims to follow existing safety protocols and to cooperate with the administration.

Terrorists on Monday killed seven Amarnath pilgrims, including six women, and injured 19 others as they struck at a bus in Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu said that he was confident that the state government and Central security forces are making all arrangements for the safety and security of the pilgrims. "The bus was neither a part of a convoy nor registered with the shrine board. there was no security with the bus. However, the administration is probing the matter and something can be said once the final report comes," Naidu said.

"I hope the pilgrims will cooperate by giving advance intimation, information and also follow the protocol of security so that they are all secured," he added, reports ANI.

Naidu condemned Monday night's dastardly strike on pilgrims in the strongest words and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

"It is an act against humanity. It brings a bad name to the state of Kashmir and nobody can approve such heinous crimes against pilgrims. We won't spare the the terrrorists and Pakistan isa pushing terrorist activities in the Kashmir"

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level security review meeting at his residence in Delhi in the regard.

OneIndia News