Amarnath terror attack: I had asked my mother to return immediately, says bereaved son

A bereaved son of a mother killed in the Amarnath Yatra terror attack has been waiting to receive her body in Mumbai. Seven Amarnath pilgrims were killed and 19 others were injured when terrorists opened fire on a bus near Batengoo in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) informed the tragic news about his mother's death yesterday. 'BSF informed about my mother passing away in the terrorist attack. I am waiting for the body to arrive,' said victim's son in Mumbai.

BSF informed abt my mother passing away in terrorist attack on bus yesterday, waiting for body to arrive:Victim's son, Mumbai #AmarnathYatra pic.twitter.com/FdsKBhWvc9 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 11, 2017

He recalled talking to his mother over phone about stone pelting incidents that happened on the buses carrying pilgrims few days before the attack. He had even asked her to return home immediately. 'My mother had mentioned about stones being pelted on the buses few days before the attack and I had asked her to return home then itself. But she wanted to finish the yatra and then only return,' he added.

According to reports, two women of the seven Amarnath Yatra pilgrims killed in terror attack were from Maharashtra and others belonged to Gujarat. Of the 19 injured, eight pilgrims were from Maharashtra.

Their bodies were expected to reach Dahanu from Valsad, transported by an Indian Air Force aircraft later on Tuesday, an official said.

