Amarnath attack: J&K BJP demands NIA probe

Jammu, Jul 12: The Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Anil Gupta on Thursday demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency into terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims which killed seven persons.

J-K BJP spokesperson Anil Gupta said that an NIA probe becomes all the more necessary in view of the inputs on public domain.

"The local police has reportedly held Lashkar terrorist Abu Ismail responsible for carrying out the attack with the assistance of local Hizbul Mujahideen cadre.

"There is adequate suspicion of Pakistan and PoK-based international terrorist Syed Salahuddin, Chairman of United Jihad Council (UJC), also being involved in masterminding the terror attack," he said.

He claimed that the role on sleeper cells of the Lashkar-e-Taiba or the Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence operating outside the state cannot be ruled out.

"Keeping in view the involvement of not only the terrorists but many other hidden hands, it becomes imperative that the investigation is entrusted to a specialised agency like the NIA," Gupta said.

PTI