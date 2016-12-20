Amarinder Singh tells SC to stay directive on cash deposits

Amarinder Singh said changing rules were causing havoc when people were already facing immense hardship as a result of the currency ban.

New Delhi, Dec 20: Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to stay the latest demonetisation order putting a ceiling on the deposit of scrapped currency.

Amarinder Singh also demanded a review of the November 8 demonetisation policy. He urged the apex court to treat his petition as a public interest litigation.

Stay directive on cash deposits

He said these changing rules were causing havoc when people were already facing immense hardship as a result of the currency ban.

In his petition, Amarinder Singh questioned the need to put a ceiling on the deposit of old notes when the government earlier told the people not to rush to banks as there was time until December 30 to deposit money.

IANS

Story first published: Tuesday, December 20, 2016, 17:12 [IST]
