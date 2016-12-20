Amarinder Singh tells SC to stay directive on cash deposits

New Delhi, Dec 20: Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to stay the latest demonetisation order putting a ceiling on the deposit of scrapped currency.

Amarinder Singh also demanded a review of the November 8 demonetisation policy. He urged the apex court to treat his petition as a public interest litigation.

He said these changing rules were causing havoc when people were already facing immense hardship as a result of the currency ban.

In his petition, Amarinder Singh questioned the need to put a ceiling on the deposit of old notes when the government earlier told the people not to rush to banks as there was time until December 30 to deposit money.

IANS