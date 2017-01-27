Amarinder Singh will be Punjab's CM: Rahul

Training his gun at the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiromani Akali Dal alliance in Punjab, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked how can Prime Minister Narendra Modi side with the 'corrupt' SAD.

Addressing a rally Majitha, Punjab, ahead of the assembly polls in the state, Rahul also announced Punjab Congress president captain Amarinder Singh as the party's chief ministerial candidate.

Modiji claims to fight against corruption,then how can he support Akali Dal?Whole nation knows it(Akali Dal) has ruined Punjab: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/YL74WrO9qQ — ANI (@ANI_news) January 27, 2017

He said the Congress would make rigorous legislation to tackle drugs menace in Punjab.

"I said four years back also that 70% youth are affected by drugs.Badals made fun of me. Now whole Punjab is saying what i said," he said.

Accusing the Badal family of establishing a monopoly in transportation sector in Punjab, the Congress vice-president said, "Punjab mein kahin bhi jaana ho aapko Badals ki bus mein hi jaana padega (To go anywhere in Punjab, you have to take a bus owned by Badals)."

Amarinder and crickete-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu were also present on the dais, along with several other Punjab Congress leaders.

Rahul is on a three-day visit to Punjab from Friday, during which he will address rallies and oversee campaigning for the upcoming polls. He will also address a rally in Lambi constituency, where there Amarinder has challenged Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal.

The Congress is facing a triangular contest in Punjab with the ruling Akali Dal-BJP and new entrant AAP. The party has been out of power for last decade in the state.

