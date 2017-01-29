Amarinder dubs AAP as 'dangerous combination of left,right ideologies'

Barnala, Jan 29: AAP's 'dangerous combination of extreme left and extreme right ideologies' could once again plunge Punjab into the dark days of terrorism, state Congress chief Amarinder Singh warned on Sunday. He described both the Badal family and Arvind Kejriwal as 'big-time phonies out to sell Punjab's interests to inimical forces'.

Addressing a public rally in Barnala, Amarinder launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party leader Kejriwal, saying 'he had the same mindset which had led Punjab into terrorism which killed over 35,000 people in the 1980s'. Caught between the extreme left and right philosophies, the AAP had absolutely no policies or programmes for the development of Punjab, and its leader Kejriwal only wanted to capture Punjab by making false promises, warned the PPCC president and the Congress' chief ministerial candidate.

Kejriwal has his eyes on Punjab's chief ministership, and eventually wants to become the Prime Minister, said Amarinder, adding that his 'kichchdi' party of two different ideological extremes would vitiate the atmosphere of the state.

Kejriwal is a complete outsider with no roots in Punjab, Amarinder pointed out, adding that "if, God forbid, he succeeds in his ambitions, the state of Punjab would once again end up in the grip of terrorist forces".

Referring to the Delhi chief minister's NGO, which was allegedly funded by the Ford Foundation, Amarinder said it had the backing of the CIA, the Khalistanis and a whole lot of other forces inimical to India.

Pointing to 'exorbitant' AAP spending on advertisements and publicity in Punjab, the PPCC chief questioned the sources of Kejriwal's funds and warned people that supporting him would be detrimental to Punjab's interests.

Amarinder also questioned Kejriwal's over two years of governance in Delhi, saying he had done nothing but make sham promises to the people of the national capital, just as he was doing now in Punjab. The former chief minister dubbed both Kejriwal and Parkash Singh Badal as "maha gappus" (liars who talk in the air), saying 'they could not be trusted an inch'.

While the Badals had been busy minting money at the cost of the interests of the people of Punjab, Kejriwal was now trying to grab whatever was left of the state to further his own interests, he added.

PTI