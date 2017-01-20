Alok Verma appointed new CBI chief

New Delhi, Jan 20: Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma has been appointed the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation. His name was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Verma will take over from interim director Rakesh Asthana. He will serve for a period of two years. Verma's name was cleared by a collegium comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Verma, a 1979 batch IPS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre, was the Director General of Tihar jail before he took charge as the Commissioner of Delhi Police in February last year.

He has served the Delhi Police in number of positions, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (south district), Joint Commissioner of the Crime Branch, Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Range), Special CP (Intelligence) and Special CP (Vigilance).

He has also served as the Inspector General of Police in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Puducherry.

OneIndia News