Alleged ISI agent detained by Gujarat ATS

Ahmedabad, Jun 4: A man was on Sunday detained by the Gujarat ATS on suspicion of being an agent of Pakistani spy agency, the ISI, an officer said.

However, the man who was detained from an undisclosed location, may be released as the agency has not found any evidence against him, he said.

According to the officer, the man, whose identity has been withheld, has been on the radar of ATS for allegedly working for the Pakistani intelligence agency.

"We detained a person on the suspicion of being an ISI agent. However, we may release him soon as ATS has not found any concrete evidence to prove his link with the Pakistani agency," the officer said without elaborating.

In last October, ATS arrested two Kutch-based ISI agents for their alleged role in sending sensitive information about movement of troopers of the Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) to their ISI handlers based in Pakistan.

