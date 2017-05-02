Allahabad university violence: HRD ministry orders probe

The union HRD ministry has ordered a probe into the violence that broke out at the Allahabad University. The ministry has formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the matter. 22 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence. The yogi Adityanath government too had sought a report on the violence that broke out in the varsity on April 28.

Arson and vandalism were witnessed inside the Allahabad varsity after four students chanted slogans at the University guest house where a meeting of the varsity's Executive Council was underway, in violation of the prohibitory orders. The agitators were demanding an investigation into alleged financial irregularities at the University. The students were arrested and the news of their arrest triggered violent protests inside the campus.

Youngsters a bus, hurled stones damaging window panes and vehicles. Protests were quelled by the police along with personnel of the Rapid Action Force and Provincial Armed Constabulary. Prohibitory orders under section 144 were imposed a few days earlier when attempts of the University authorities and police to evict illegal occupants from hostels were met with angry protests.

OneIndia News