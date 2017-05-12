Allahabad High Court rejects Gayatri Prajapati's bail plea in rape case

The Allahabad High Court on Friday refused bail for former Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapati in connection with the rape of minor.

The high court did not give interim relief to Gayatri Prajapati and two others accused Ashish Kumar Shukla, a resident of Kanpur, and Ashok Kumar Tiwari, a resident of Amethi. The next hearing in the case adjourned to May 26 in Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC.

In April, the former Samajwadi Party minister Prajapati was granted bail by a special court in a rape and molestation case. But the Allahabad high Court had stayed the bail granted by Protection of Children from Sexual Offences court judge OP Mishra.

Later, Special Court judge OP Mishra was suspended by the Allahabad HC bench for granting bail. The HC stated that the circumstances under which the bail has been granted as 'highly objectionable'. Further, the High Court had asked Sudhir Agrawal to investigate the matter against OP Mishra.

Prajapati's family knocks the door of UP CM and Governor:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had refused to meet wife and daughter of Gayatri Prajapati at his residence in Lucknow during 'Janata Darshan' programme. Dejected family of Gayatri Prajapati went to meet the Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik at Raj Bhawan in Lucknow.

(With agency inputs)