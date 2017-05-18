All you need know about M-777 Howitzer guns inducted by Indian Army

For the first time in three decades, the Indian Army on Thursday received two new artillery guns. The M-777 ultra-light howitzer guns are part of India's 145-gun order from the US for 700 million dollars.

The two M777s that arrived in New Delhi are part of a $750-million contract with the United States for 145 ultra-light howitzers. The contract was signed in November 2016.

Why did Indian Army buy M777 Howitzers:

Ever since the infamous Bofors deal 27 years ago, Indian Army didn't purchase a single gun. The guns are now expected to add tremendous firepower to the Indian Army, especially against China in eastern front.

Gun's capability:

The air portable 155mm/39 calibre gun, with maximum range of 30 km, is manufactured by BAE Systems. Out of 145 guns, BAE will deliver 25 guns and rest will be assembled in India by Mahindra.

Weight of the M777 Howitzers:

The howitzers weigh only 4,218 kg and is said to be ultra lightweight. These guns can be underslung from helicopters and swiftly deployed at high-altitude areas.

OneIndia News (with inputs from agencies)