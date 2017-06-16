The spectacular Bengaluru metro in pictures

The Green Line of Bengaluru's Namma Metro, will be finally thrown open to the public from 18 June.
About Green Line metro
The 24-km Green Line connects Nagasandra in the north-west suburb and Yelachenahalli with Majestic station as the central hub for inter-change on the city's east-west (Purple Line) corridor. The service on the route will run 4 km underground from Sampige Road station to National College via the Majestic terminal.
What are the major stops?
Major stops include KR Market, Lal Bagh, South End Circle and Banashankari, which is a prominent bus depot in south Bengaluru.
What's the cost of the ticket?
While the fare chart for the Green line is yet to be released, the maximum fare is expected fare on the north-south route is Rs 55. It will also cost the same price to travel from Baiyappanahalli in the east to the Nagasendra in the north.
Delay and cost of the project
The first phase was meant to be ready at the end of 2013. The delay also added to the cost. The initial estimate in 2005 was for Rs. 6,375 crores for the 42 kilometre-long first phase. More kilometres were added to the plan - but even then the final cost of the first phase - Rs. 13,854 crores - was a huge increase.
4 lakh people to commute
The Green Line, connecting Nagasandra in the north and Yelachenahalli in the south, spans a 24.22 km stretch. With 24 stations including terminals, the entire journey on the Green Line can be covered in 45 minutes including stoppage.
President to flag off the Green Line on 17 June
President Pranab Mukherjee will flag off the service on the new line on June 17 from the state Secretariat (Vidhan Soudha) at the city centre, 2 km from Majestic station.
When was the first metro serice began?
The first Metro service here began in October 2011 between M.G. Road and Baiyappanahalli in the eastern suburb. The east-west corridor, which connects Baiyappanahalli station to Mysore Road station in the west in 35 minutes, has been operational since April 2016.
