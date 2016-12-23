All woman officer crew for marine patrolling on Eastern Coast

Chennai, Dec 23: In a 'first of its kind' initiative on the Eastern coast of India, the Coast Guard has deployed an all-woman officer crew for undertaking maritime patrolling on the sea in a fixed wing Dornier aircraft.





Deputy Commandants Akshi and Sunita and Observer Priyanka Tyagi from 744 Squadron Coast Guard Air Station here "have successfully completed maritime reconnaissance Dornier sortie over high seas," a release from Coast Guard Eastern Region said.

"All lady officers have been continuosly trained for real time operations which include pollution response, maritime reconnaissance, search and rescue and anti-poaching missions," it said.

PTI