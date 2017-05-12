All that Mayawati said against me is completely wrong: Naseemuddin Siddiqui

The former Bahujan Samaj party leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui, MLC on Friday said that all that Mayawati has said against me is completely wrong.

Siddiqui said,''Mayawati alleged that I had blackmailed her, but I haven't come cross such blackmailer like her in this country.''

Siddiqui had alleged that Mayawati had demanded Rs 50 crore from him after the party's rout in the UP assembly elections. Less than two hours later, Mayawati told reporters at her residence that Siddiqui was a "taping blackmailer", that there was "nothing new" in the audio clips he had released since these had been "edited by him because they have my voice but not his".

On Wednesday, BSP had expelled Siddiqui, its most prominent Muslim face, and his son from the party for carrying out "anti-party" activities.

