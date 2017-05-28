All of my engagements with Modi have been extraordinary, says Mauritius PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth, who is on a three-day visit to India, and signed a maritime security agreement.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Saturday said,''All of my engagements with PM Narendra Modi have been extraordinary. The relationship is excellent, I'm cementing it further.''

Earlier, India and Mauritius agreed to cooperate in stepping up vigil against conventional and non-conventional threats in the Indian Ocean.

In a statement, Modi said he and Jugnauth agreed that effective management of conventional and non-conventional threats in the Indian Ocean is essential to pursue economic opportunities and provide security to the people of both the countries.

India also agreed to provide a Line of Credit of USD 500 million to Mauritius for various projects.

OneIndia News