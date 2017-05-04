All India Muslim Personal Law Board rejects Uniform Civil Code

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Thursday has rejected Uniform Civil Code in a pro forma submitted to the Law Commission.

In an one-page pro forma, AIMPB says it is fully satisfied with the commands of Islamic laws on Islamic order, especially, related to Nikah (Marriage), Talaq ( Divorce), Khula (Woman's right to seek divorce) , Fusqh, and Virasat (inheritance). According to reports, the proforma submitted to the Law Commission rejected Uniform Civil Code in any form.

The decision to continue with Islamic laws by AIMPB comes a few days after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said not to politicise the issue triple talaq. He also said that mature men evolve from Muslim community challenge the age-old traditions.

Several Muslim women have challenged the practice of 'triple talaq' in which the husband, quite often, pronounces talaq thrice in one go, sometimes over phone or even a text message.

Influential Muslim organisation, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board have opposed the court's adjudication of these matters, maintaining that these practices stemmed from the Holy Quran and were not justiciable.

The Modi government had submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court sekking ban on Triple Talaq. The government took a stance that the practice violates the fundamental rights of Muslim women and leads to their exploitation. Taking cognizance of number of petitions filed in the apex court, the Supreme Court has said that a five-judge Constitution Bench will look into the legality of triple talaq during the court's summer vacation in May. The bench begins the hearing on May 11.

(With input from agencies)