All about the Rs 15,000 cr Rose Valley scam that has rattled TMC leaders

The back-to-back arrests of Trinamool Congress MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Pal have put the focus back on the Rose Valley scam which according to the Central Bureau of Investigation is worth around Rs 15,000 crore. West Bengal and the TMC have been hit by two major scams, Saradha and Rose Valley. "In comparison, the Rose Valley is much bigger than Saradha," a CBI officer informed OneIndia.

Rose Valley was set up in 1990 by Kajal Kundu. After his death in a car accident in 2003, the business was handled by his brother Gautam. At that time there were rumours of foul play in that car accident. CBI officials say their investigations show that Rose Valley Hotels and Entertainment Ltd launched a scheme known as the Rose Valley Holiday Membership Plan in 2010. The plan offered a hotel membership and the allegation by market regulator SEBI, the company had earned money without regulatory approval.

