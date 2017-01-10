Akhnoor terror attack: A damaged gate at the GREF camp that was unmanned for a week

Srinagar, Jan 10: The terrorist attack on the General Reserve Engineer Force camp at Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, is yet another grim reminder of how poor security is at such important locations.

Terrorists had on Monday killed three workers at the GREF and even managed to escape with ease as they faced no resistance.

This was the first terrorist attack in the Jammu region this year and incidentally took place four days after the new Army Chief General Bipin Rawat visited Akhnoor and Rajouri. The terrorists managed to enter the camp, which is located 2 kilometres away from the Line of Control.

How the attack unfolded?

The two terrorists managed to sneak into the camp at around 1am on Monday. The main gate had been damaged a week back and there was no one on guard. This helped the terrorists gain easy access to the camp. They targeted a barrack in which four workers were asleep.

The terrorists first obtained fuel from an office within the camp and doused the workers in it. They then fired at the workers and even some vehicles in the vicinity. Three of the workers were killed while another was injured.

The first barrack had only four workers in it as the rest had gone to their homes due to the weekend. The terrorists, however, did not target another barrack in which there were 12 workers. They did not notice this barrack as the visibility was poor, a source said.

Following the attack, the terrorists moved towards the Battal village. They hurled grenades and then moved into the forest area before escaping. There was no resistance until this time.

The forces present at an artillery unit present around 200 metres away fired in the air, but the terrorists had by then managed to escape.

OneIndia News