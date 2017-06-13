Akhilesh Yadav's sticker on Gujarat school bags

In an unexpected incident, new school bags distributed in Gujarat's Chhota Udepur carried stickers of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

In fact, the bags carried a sticker with a panchayat logo. But when children peeled it off, they found another sticker of Akhilesh Yadav beneath it. This indicated that the bags had been made to be distributed to children in UP by the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government, reports NDTV.

The Gujarat state education department has started an inquiry in connection with the goof-up.

Akhilesh Yadav government during his tenure had distributed bags, laptops and other study material and even dinner plates to school children in Uttar Pradesh.

Last year, SP government had sanctioned as many as 1.8 crore schoolbags for students from Class 1 to 8. But midway through the distribution, assembly polls were announced in the state. Under the model code of conduct, the distribution of had to be stopped.

OneIndia News