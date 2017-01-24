Akhilesh Yadav to kick start UP election campaign

Lucknow, Jan 24, Akhilesh Yadav is all set to launch his campaign for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017 from Sultanpur on Tuesday. Akhilesh who has spent a lot of time in sorting out the Samajwadi Party family feud will kick start his campaign and would also attempt to cover a lot of ground in the next three weeks.

Meanwhile Congress party sources say that Akhilesh would soon be joined by Rahul Gandhi. The two leaders would campaign together in the days to come. Rahul would join the UP campaign after he returns from Goa and Punjab.

The SP and the Congress would use these joint campaigns to send a message to the people that they are serious about the alliance. Not many voters are still convinced about the campaign and hence both parties plan on using a joint campaign by Akhilesh and Rahul. The dates for the joint campaign will be announced in a day or two.

Meanwhile Akhilesh would address a rally at Lakhimpur on Wednesday. He would however campaign alone, the SP has said. Mulayam Singh Yadav too would be joining the campaign in a day or two. His programme is still being finalised the SP says.

OneIndia News