Akhilesh Yadav expelled from SP: Top developments

Here are the top developments following Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's expulsion from the SP.

Following the shocking decision in which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was expelled from the party, there have been several developments.

Mulayam Singh Yadav the SP's supremo who expelled his son Akhilesh said that this was a necessary decision.

Akhilesh Yadav with Mulayam Singh Yadav (File photo)

- Akhikesh Yadav to meet with MLAs on Saturday at 9 am.

- Mamata Banerjee calls Akhilesh, expresses support.

- Keeping a close watch on situation says Governor Ram Naik.

- UP DGP Javed Ahmed meets Akhilesh.

- Morally Akhilesh should resign says BJP Yogi Adityanath.

- DGP and principal secretary home reach CM residence after taking stock of security arrangements at Mulayam's residence.

- Ram Gopal Yadav says he is still general secretary, will convene party meet on Sunday.

- There is no constitutional crisis says UP Governor Ram Naik.

- Situation is worrisome says R S Surjewala of Congress.

-Akhilesh's well wishers seek truce, advise him to apologise to father.

-AKhilesh Yadav directs UP DGP to ensure adequate security is deployed outside Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav's residence

Story first published: Friday, December 30, 2016, 21:22 [IST]
