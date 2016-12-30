Mulayam expells son Akhilesh from party for 6 years

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party General Secretary Ramgopal Yadav were on Friday expelled from the party for a period of six years. SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav made this announcement at a press briefing in Lucknow, adding that the move has been taken to save the party.

To save the party, we have expelled both Ram Gopal and Akhilesh Yadav for six years from the party: SP Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav pic.twitter.com/dzJZTft0lk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016

I have worked really hard to make this party, what was their role in this? I work hard and they reap the fruits?: Mulayam Singh Yadav pic.twitter.com/BOnKZjeWQQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016

The SP supremo also said Ram Gopal Yadav was weakening Akhilesh instead of helping him. Mulayam said he would take a call on CM at an appropriate time.

Mukhyamantri main tay karunga kaun hoga: SP Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav pic.twitter.com/FdSkXCc7bu — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016

Earlier on Friday, Mulayam issued a showcause notice to Akhilesh for issuing a candidate list separately. A similar notice was also issued to Ram Gopal Yadav for talking against the party line in media.

The crisis reached a flash point late on Thursday night when Akhilesh circulated his own list of 235 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, parallel to the party's official list of 393 nominees.

Ramgopal Yadav, who is an Akhilesh supporter, asserted that there was no question of going back on the list prepared by the Chief Minister.

On Wednesday, Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal Yadav declared their list of 325 candidates while also ruling out projecting Akhilesh as the CM candidate.

As per latest reports, Akhilesh supporters have started gathering outside his residence in the state capital.



OneIndia News