Akhilesh's statement is an effect of frustartion after loss in UP polls: Vijay Rupani

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's statement on Gujurat martyrs is an effect of frustartion after loss in UP polls and its a cheap political view.

Earlier today, Yadav appeared to question the patriotism of the people of Gujarat when he said no soldier from the state got martyred, remarks the BJP claimed stemmed from "frustration".

"UP, Madhya Pradesh, Dakshin Bharat har jagah se shaheed huye hain, Gujarat ka koi jawan shaheed hua ho toh batao (Jawans from UP, Madhya Pradesh, South India and other parts of the country have sacrificed their lives but tell me whether anyone has been martyred from Gujarat)," he said.

Without naming BJP, he said, "They play politics in the name of martyrs, vande matram and nationalism. What is their definition (of nationalism)? They do not even consider us Hindus." He was apparently targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Gujarat politician whose rise in national politics has been blamed by his detrators for simultaneous growth of aggressive nationalism.

Reacting sharply to Yadav's statement, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "His talk and politics have been discarded by the people of the state. That is the reason why he is making such statements in frustration." Denouncing the comments of Yadav, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, as "unwarranted", Maurya said those laying down their lives for the country were Indians first.

