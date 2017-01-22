If party comes to power will provide pressure cookers to women: Akhilesh

Akhilesh said that the party manifesto is people and development oriented with focus on social welfare schemes

Lucknow, Jan 22: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday released Samajwadi Party's election manifesto here in the absence of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav.

Addressing the gathering, Akhilesh said: "Manifesto is people and development oriented with focus on social welfare schemes. In the coming days we will improve the quality of education."

Akhilesh said: "I said a few months ago that if we all work hard and campaign for 5 months, we will win. I got the chance to become the chief minister at a young age. Netaji blessed me, we developed the state."

Attacking the BJP, Akhilesh said that in the name of development, 'sometimes they gave you the 'jhadu', sometimes yoga.' "People are desperately looking for those who had promised acche din," he said.

The UP CM said that if the Samajwadi Party came to power, it will provide pressure cooker for poor women, Rs 1,000 monthly pension to one crore people. "If we come to power, we will give smartphones to people. We have full faith in people, they will trust us once again," he said.

"We need to do more," he said. "But we have done more than what we promised in our (last) election manifesto." "All the five years we ruled (Uttar Pradesh), we did not deviate from our socialist ideology," he added to thunderous applause. "We have done development work all the five years," he said, and listed his achievements in rural electrification, road infrastructure and health care.

This comes after SP joined hands with the Congress. The alliance between both the parties witnessed some hurdles. It was only after Congress president Sonia Gandhi stepped in that the alliance was formalised.

(With agency inputs)

Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2017, 12:22 [IST]
