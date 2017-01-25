Akhilesh on SP-Congress alliance: Cycle to ride fastest with the Hand

Lucknow, Jan 25: Attending an election rally in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav expressed confidence that the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress is a 'winning combination'.

In the same breath, the UP CM said that Cycle (the symbol of the SP) will ride fastest with the Hand (the symbol of Congress).

"The Congress and the SP will fight the elections together. We will come to power with a majority and form the next government in the state. The Cycle will ride fastest with the Hand (SP-Cong saath saath ladenge aur bahumat ki sarkaar UP mei banayenge; haath se agar handle thik thak hoga toh cycle kitni tez chalegi)," Akhilesh said.

The UP CM reminded the voters that the assembly elections in the state are 'very important' and has national importance.

"It is well-known that UP assembly elections are not just state elections, but is for the nation."

Once again taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, Akhilesh said, "The people who claimed to bring good days in the country did not do anything. In fact, because of them the entire nation was forced to stand in queues (Achhe din walon ne koi kaam nahin kiya, aur dekho line mein kaise laga diya logon ko)."

"Only big corporate houses that funded elections for these politicians have benefitted from note ban (Yeh vyapari jinhone zyada madad kar di thi 'acche din walon ki', unhi ka sabse zyada nuksaan hua hai)," the UP CM added.

OneIndia News