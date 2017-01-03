Samajwadi Party feud: Akhilesh meets Mulayam

Lucknow, Jan 3: Amid intense power tussle, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday met his father Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence, leading to speculation that efforts were being made for a patch-up which the faction led by the Chief Minister discounted.

Though there was no official word from either faction on the meeting, there were speculation about patch-up effort. However, some senior party leaders close to Akhilesh denied any such thing, saying it was "too late". Akhilesh reached Mualyam's residence here after the latter returned from New Delhi where he had knocked at the doors of the Election Commission to claim the 'cycle' symbol.

The father and son were together for over two hours. Shivpal Yadav, Mulayam's brother who is at loggerheads with Akhilesh, also joined them after coming back from Delhi. At the airport when asked about the meeting, Shivpal said, "I dont have any information about the meeting. If 'netaji' (Mulayam) calls me I will go". After the meeting, a senior party leader close to Akhilesh told PTI that "it too late.

There is no scope for any settlement. EC will decide who will have SP's cycle". Earlier in the day, Akhilesh, who was anointed by his faction as the SP president on Sunday, reportedly spoke to Mulayam over phone. Both Mulayam and Akhilesh factions of SP have staked claim over the party and its cycle symbol before Election Commission.

PTI