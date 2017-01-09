Akhilesh faction frowns as Amar Singh gets Z-grade security cover

Lucknow, Jan 9: As the Union Government provided Z-category security to Rajya Sabha MP, Amar Singh, a section within the Samajwadi Party cried foul. The SP faction led by Akhilesh Yadav said that this is a clear indicator that Singh is hand in glove with the Centre.

The Centre, however, rubbished these allegations and said that security is decided as per threat perception and not politics. The Akhilesh faction which has sought for the ouster of Singh from the party, however, said that there is no threat to the Rajya Sabha MP.

They said that Singh is helping the BJP indirectly by engineering a split in the SP.

A union home ministry official, however, clarified that Singh was a protectee under CISF cover between 2008 and 2016. The decision to provide him with Z-category security was taken after intelligence inputs suggested a threat to his life.

There were several inputs that suggested that Singh's life was under threat and hence his security was upgraded, the home ministry official said. With his security being upgraded, Singh will now have at least 24 armed commandos of the CISF around him.

OneIndia News