National Convention declares Akhilesh as Samajwadi Party president

Lucknow, Jan 1: Drama continues in the Samajwadi Party after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was on Sunday proposed as the new National Working President of the ruling Samajwadi Party at a meeting called by his supporters.

While address party leaders, Senior party leader Ram Gopal Yadav declared that the National Executive unanimously elects Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as the national president of Samajwadi Party. Also proposed to the gathering that Shivpal Yadav be removed as state president and Amar Singh to be sacked from the party.

Akhilesh Yadav while addressing workers said that he will fight against those who are against the party. He further said that when the government will be formed again, the most happiest person will be Netaji (Mulayam).

Earlier, there was speculation that Ram Gopal Yadav will cancel the meet after he along with Akhilesh was re-inducted in the party by Mulayam Singh Yadav.

OneIndia News