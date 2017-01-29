Ferozepur, Jan 29: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday slammed Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly staying in the house of Khalistan Commando Force commander Gurinder Singh in Moga.

Addressing a gathering for party candidate Parkash Singh Bhatti in Ferozepur, the SAD president said by staying at the KCF Commander's house, Kejriwal had given a clear signal that he was ready to go to any extent to capture power in the state. He said such patronisation of extreme elements by AAP would spoil the peaceful atmosphere in Punjab.

"We have been able to achieve peace and communal harmony after lot of difficultly. But it seems Kejriwal is bent on destroying both for his political interests," he added.

Speaking about a series of sacrilege incidents which had occurred in the State, he said the incidents started after the entry of AAP into the State. He said the Punjab government had solved around 30 cases of sacrilege and only the incident at Behbal Kalan remained unsolved.

"I have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ask the CBI to get the inquiry into the sacrilege case conducted quickly so that the guilty can be punished," he said.

He said this was not the first time that Kejriwal had consorted with radical elements.

Earlier, Badal said, Kejriwal had held a breakfast meeting with R P Singh of the Akhand Kirtani Jatha, which was a front organisation of the Babbar Khalsa International. Speaking about sacrilege incidents, the SAD president said the Congress had done the biggest sacrilege by sending tanks and artillery into the Darbar Sahab.

"Congress is also responsible for the massacre of innocent Sikhs in Delhi. He said AAP was no less. The AAP government bulldozed the historic piau at Gurdwara Sisganj. AAP also disrespected Sri Guru Granth Sahabji by comparing its election manifesto with the holy Granth," he said.

