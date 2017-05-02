Jawans' mutilation: Antony slams NDA govt, says only one attack during Cong rule

A day after two Indian soldiers were mutilated by Pakistan Army in the Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control, Congress leader and former defence minister AK Antony on Tuesday slammed the Narendra Modi-led NDA government saying that during his term in 8 years, the incident happened only once.

During my time in 8 years, it happened only once but in last 3 years it has already happened thrice: AK Antony, former defence minister pic.twitter.com/Z7WP0gRnfF — ANI (@ANI_news) May 2, 2017

Speaking to media, Antony said,'' During my time in 8 years, it happened only once but in last 3 years it has already happened thrice.''

He further said,''Government must give free hand to the Army to handle it in their own way.'' "The morale of the Army is low, and thus everything should be done to retain the dignity of the force," he said.

Earlier on Monday, the Congress and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded decisive action from the government to the mutilation of two Indian soldier. The main opposition party criticised the government for its inability to deal with Pakistan, criticising Modi for lack of credible leadership in the country.

Meanwhile, the government also reacted strongly to the incident, with finance minister Arun Jaitley saying such attacks do not even take place during war and that the whole country has full faith in the armed forces.

OneIndia News