Ajit Singh rubbishes reports of alliance with SP, Congress

New Delhi, Dec 23 Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh on Friday rubbished reports of having stitched an alliance with Samajwadi Party and Congress ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, saying "there have been no talks with either Congress or SP on alliance".

Reports said that SP-Congress-RLD have forged an alliance ahead of the UP elections. "I havn't had any meeting or talks with anyone in Congress in more than six months," Ajit Singh told IANS.

"The last time I met Samajwadi Party leaders was when they had that function (party's silver jubilee celebrations on November 5) in Lucknow. We had talks that time but after that no phone call, no meeting, nothing," he added.

"That time we had talks with all parties and (Samajwadi Party chief) Mulayam Singh had asked us to merge with them. But no talks after that," said Singh. Asked would he accept the offer to ally with Samajwadi and Congress if it comes, Ajit Singh said: "When there have been no talks, where does the question of offer come?"

Earlier, there were reports that Congress and Uttar Pradesh's ruling Samajwadi Party were likely to strike an alliance for the coming assembly polls.

IANS