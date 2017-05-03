Ajay Maken withdraws resignation, to continue as Delhi Congress chief

Stating that Rahul Gandhi wanted him to continue as the chief of Congress' Delhi unit, Ajay Maken withdrew his resignation. Following the Delhi MCD election debacle, Maken had offered his resignation as the Delhi Congress Chief. On Wednesday, Maken withdrew his resignation after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi reportedly asked him to 'continue working as DPCC chief'.

A host of Congress leaders had offered to resign following drubbing that the party received in the recently concluded Delhi civic election. Reports suggested that Rahul Gandhi was of the opinion that results of the Delhi MCD Election 2017 were encouraging and that he wanted Maken to lead the party to a logical conclusion. The Congress emerged a distant third with BJP registering a thumping victory and the AAP trailing.

While resigning from the post of Delhi Congress President, Ajay Maken had said that he would not hold any party position for at least a year and would take the time to introspect. He, however, had added that the party's performance was way better than assembly and Lok sabha polls. Despite offering to resign, neither Sonia Gandhi nor Rahul accepted Makesn's resignation. The same has been withdrawn now.

OneIndia news