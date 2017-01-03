Airport surveys to do away with baggage tags are on: Jayant Sinha

New Delhi, Jan 3: The government is conducting surveys across Indian airports to check if tags are needed for the accompanying baggage, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha has said.

"We are piloting this across various airports and must ensure security across entire network. We will study results and then take a decision," Sinha tweeted on Monday.

The step is aimed at facilitating hassle-free movement of the passengers and bringing down the time consumed at the airports.

The central government had earlier on December 15 initiated a trial run for 'non-stamping' of passengers' baggage tag at the time of boarding the aircraft which thus made the tags redundant.

The week-long trial run for all domestic passengers was earlier initiated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) at six airports: Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

IANS