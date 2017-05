An Airman with the Indian Air force allegedly committed suicide at the Tambaram Air Force Station near Chennai. Initial reports suggest that Sarbir Singh, working as an airman shot himself at the air force base on Thursday.

An investigation has been ordered into the incident. An official statement from the Air Force is awaited. The news of an airman committing suicide comes a day after an Indian army jawan allegedly committed suicide in Rajouri along the Line of Control.

OneIndia News