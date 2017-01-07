Aircel-Maxis: SC to hear Chidambaram's alleged link

New Delhi, Jan 7: The Supreme Court on Friday said that it would look into the role played by former finance minister of India, P Chidambaram, in the Aircel-Maxis deal. The court which had taken exception to the non-appearance by the owner of the Malaysian firm Axis said that it would deal with one issue at a time.

[Also Read: 2G: SC bars Maxis from earning revenue till accused come to court]

During the course of the arguments, Subramanian Swamy, the BJP's MP in the Rajya Sabha had asked the court to look into the role played by Chidambaram. He told the court that an illegality had been committed by Chidambaram in granting the FIBP clearance to the Aircel-Maxis deal.

The Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, J S Khehar said that it would look at one issue at a time. At present we are looking at how our order needs to be enforced. The court however assured that it would take up the matter and look into the allegations against Chidambaram.

On Friday the court gave Ananda Krishna the owner of Axis a two week deadline to appear before it. Krishna was named in the CBI's chargesheet which was filed on August 29 2014.

The CBI said that the accused had not bothered to appear before the court despite being summoned thrice. The Bench on Friday said that in order to ensure compliance it was passing a restraint order against the accused from earning revenue from the use of their allocated 2G spectrum.

OneIndia News