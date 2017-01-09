Aircel-Maxis: Order on framing of charges against Maran put off

The special CBI court has defered orders on the issue of framing charges against Dayanidhi Maran in the Aircel-Maxis case. The court will decide on this issue on January 19.

The framing of charges against former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran was put on hold after he challenged the same. The court heard at length arguments on whether the the CBI had made out a case to frame charges or not.

On Friday the Supreme Court restrained Maxis from earning any revenue from Aircel-Maxis's 65 million mobile phone connections till further orders.

The Supreme Court took strong exception to the fact that the owner of the Malaysian firm Axis, Ananda Krishnan had not honoured the summons issued by the court after the CBI had filed a chargesheet in the Aircel-Maxis scam.

"You have to appear wherever you are and cannot run away after earning revenue," the Bench observed.

OneIndia News