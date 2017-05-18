Aircel Maxis: Court refuses to declare 2 Malaysian nationals as absconder

A plea by the CBI to declare Ralph Marshal and T Ananda Krishna as absconders in the Aircel-Maxis case has been rejected by a court. The Court adjourned sine die the case against the two accused Malaysian nationals.

The CBI on approached the 2G court seeking that the Malaysian telecom company Maxis owners T Ananda Krishnan and Ralph Marshal be declared as proclaimed absconders.

The petition filed under Section 82 of CrPC, said that both the accused chargesheeted in Aircel-Maxis scam and not yet appeared in the court for past three years after summons were served through proper channels. Supreme Court in January asked Department of Telecom to prepare for selling the assets of Aircel through auction, if the fugitive owners are not obliging to court's orders. The apex court Bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar was acting on Prashant Bhushan's PIL for stopping Reliance Communications and Airtel to acquire the assets and spectrum of Aircel in "covert ways".

OneIndia News