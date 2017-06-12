Air India's austerity moves: No salad and few magazines on flights

The Air India which is under 52, 000 crore debt is coming up with austerity measures to bring the 'Maharaja' carrier on track. In an internal email to top management, a senior AI official has suggested measures for cost-cutting.

If it is approved, economy class flyers on international flights may not find 'salad' in meals and get a few magazines to reduce weight because a lighter plane burns less fuel, reported Times of India.

These cost-cutting measures were reportedly suggested by a cabin crew member to a senior AI official on a recent flight.

"One was that in international flights economy class, he found only 20% eating salad. He (the cabin crew) felt we must discontinue salad in economy class on international flights. He also felt that we must carry only around 25 copies of Shubh Yatra (AI's insight magazine) in a flight which can be kept in the magazine racks rather than on every seat to reduce weight," the official's internal communication says.

The mail further says, "Air Indians will rise like a Goliath and prove our detractors wrong. Friends, Let us all resolve to increase revenues and decrease costs in a war-like manner. Together we will win."

OneIndia News