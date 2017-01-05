Air India offers seats at same fare as Rajdhani Express

New Delhi, Jan 5: National carrier Air India on Thursday announced a "Special Fares" scheme under which passengers can book tickets at a price equivalent to second class seats in the Rajdhani Express.

"National carrier Air India once again brings the joy of booking Air tickets at the price of Rajdhani Express 2nd AC. Passengers travelling on select domestic sectors in the economy class can avail this exclusive offer," the airline said in a statement.

"Passengers booking their tickets under this scheme can reach their destination at the same cost of Rajdhani Express in much lesser time," it added.

The airline said the special fares scheme which will commence from January 6.

According to the airline, the tickets booked between January 6 and April 10 will be valid for travel period between January 26 to April 30.

In June 2016, the national carrier had introduced "Super Fares" scheme under which passengers unable to get confirmed bookings on Rajdhani Express, had the opportunity to book tickets four hours prior to the flight departure, at fares equivalent to first class seats in the train.

"The scheme received a good response and because of which it is introduced again," the airline added.

IANS