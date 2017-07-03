Air India flight takes off with faulty AC, passengers call for action

New Delhi, July 3: The air conditioning system of a Delhi-bound Air India flight from Bagdogra on Sunday malfunctioned, leading to protests from the passengers.
The flight, AI-880, had 168 passengers and made a safe landing.
An Air India spokesperson said the passengers complained of malfunctioning of the air conditioning system in the flight and they also protested.
#WATCH Air India Delhi-Bagdogra flight took off with faulty AC system, passengers protested complaining of suffocation pic.twitter.com/3nibvSrb1E— ANI (@ANI_news) July 3, 2017
The flight took off around 6 pm from Bagdogra airport and reached here on time, the spokesperson said.
Some people took to Twitter to complain about the air conditioning problem in the flight.
PTI