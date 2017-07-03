Air India flight takes off with faulty AC, passengers call for action

New Delhi, July 3: The air conditioning system of a Delhi-bound Air India flight from Bagdogra on Sunday malfunctioned, leading to protests from the passengers.

The flight, AI-880, had 168 passengers and made a safe landing.

An Air India spokesperson said the passengers complained of malfunctioning of the air conditioning system in the flight and they also protested.

The flight took off around 6 pm from Bagdogra airport and reached here on time, the spokesperson said.

Some people took to Twitter to complain about the air conditioning problem in the flight.

Story first published: Monday, July 3, 2017, 10:01 [IST]
