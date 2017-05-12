Air India flight from Delhi to Pune overshot the runway

All the 152 passengers on board are safe and no one suffered injuries, he added. The runway is expected to resume operations soon.

New Delhi, May 12: As many as 152 passengers on board an Air India aircraft on Friday had a close shave after the plane overshot the runway after landing at the Pune airport.

Air India flight overshoots runway at Pune airport
File Photo of Air India

Following the incident involving the flight AI 849, which flew from Delhi, the runway has been closed.

An Air India spokesperson said the plane overshot the runway and "emergency evacuation" was carried out.

PTI 

Story first published: Friday, May 12, 2017, 20:06 [IST]
