Air chief calls for legal framework to regulate use of space

Posted By: PTI
Ahmedabad, Sep 17: Chief of Air Staff Birender Singh Dhanoa has said there is an urgent need to evolve a comprehensive international legal framework for ensuring regulated use of space.

Chief of Air Staff Birender Singh Dhanoa
The air chief marshal was speaking at the inaugural session of a seminar organised by the Air and Space Law Academy of Gujarat National Law University here yesterday.

He drew attention of the gathering to the "rapid militarisation of Space", a defence release has said.

"The chief emphasised upon the urgent need to evolve a comprehensive international legal framework for ensuring regulated use of space, particularly in view of an exponential growth in the reliance on space-based assets," it said.

"He also highlighted the importance of addressing issues of Space debris management, liability of damages, accidents by rogue or decommissioned satellites and use of satellite-based weapons," it said.

Air Marshal R K Dhir, the air officer commanding-in-chief of South Western Air Command, and Executive Director of the Airports Authority of India S V Satish, were also present at the event.

